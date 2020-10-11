Lighting up the holidays, Tanglewood style

The famous Festival of Lights opens this weekend.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Festival of Lights is entering its 29th season, believe it or not, and each year outdoes the last.

Visitors can hear original compositions from the UNC School of the Arts Music Technology students showcased through their interactive musical displays. All you have to do is drive-thru and tune your radios to 99.5 WMAG through December 25th to hear holiday music.

The Gift Village will be closed this season due to COVID-19.

Tanglewood Farms is now taking reservations for horse-drawn carriage rides and tractor-pulled hayrides. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 336.766.9540.