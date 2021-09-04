DMX on life support Friday

His manager said the family will release a statement later today.

ATLANTA — False rumors started circulating online Thursday claiming that legendary rapper DMX had died. The rapper has been in the hospital for several days following a heart attack, according to his team.

Thursday night his manager Steve Rifkind said in a video posted on Instagram that DMX is still alive and on life support. He urged people to stop sharing the rumors.

"But please, it's not helping anybody by seeing these false rumors. Let the family relax for a night, you'll be hearing a statement from the family sometime tomorrow."

The 50-year-old rapper, born Earl Simmons, was admitted to a New York hospital last Friday, following a heart attack. Initial reports had said DMX had overdosed on drugs, but his longtime lawyer said he wasn’t sure what caused the heart attack.

Over the years, DMX has battled with substance abuse. The rapper canceled a series of shows to check himself into a rehabilitation facility in 2019. In an Instagram post, his team said he apologized for the canceled shows and thanked his fans for the continued support.

On Monday, supporters and family of the rapper chanted his name and offered up prayers outside the New York hospital where he remained in the Intensive Care Unit.

DMX reportedly underwent further tests Wednesday on his brain function.

Atlanta radio personalities spoke to 11Alive's Neima Abdulahi about the rapper's impact on the city and musicians from the city.

"Being able to properly put your feelings into song form and convey it in a manner where people feel that. Like, you cut it on, like I felt that," music industry veteran Big Tigger said.

V103 Radio Host DJ Greg Street said DMX is one of the greatest artists of all time. Starting with his breakout year in 1998, he released five No. 1 albums.

"DMX has influence all over the world. At one time, DMX was the biggest artist rapping," Street said.