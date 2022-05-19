The Yadkin Valley Wine Festival is back!

After a 2 year hiatus due to the pandemic the long-awaited party returns to NW North Carolina.

ELKIN, N.C. — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Yadkin Valley Wine Festival once again fills Elkin Municipal Park with locally made wine, beach music, and a family-friendly good time.

Unlike street festivals, this event encourages groups to bring blankets and chairs and spend the day relaxing on the lawn while sampling wine from 18 Yadkin Valley wineries.

“There are four new participating wineries that have opened since the last festival, so attendees can experience those all in one place,” says Mike Bovender, chair of the festival committee. “And some longstanding wineries, such as Shelton Vineyards, are returning to the festival for the first time in many years.”

The four new wineries are Golden Road Vineyards in State Road, Haze Gray Vineyards and Hidden Vineyard in Dobson, and Stardust Cellars in Wilkesboro.

This year marks the 19th Yadkin Valley Wine Festival. The event is designed to showcase the award-winning wine produced in the Yadkin Valley AVA, draw visitors to the area, and encourage return visits to experience wineries and tasting rooms in person.

There will be music as well. The Castaways band performs a mix of beach, soul, and rock ’n’ roll from 1 to 5 p.m. DJ Ronny Lane provides music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food vendors will be on hand serving a variety of festival favorites.

Cycling enthusiasts start the day by riding the Tour de Vino, which offers five rides ranging from 30 to 100 miles and includes complimentary admission to the wine festival.

Yadkin Valley Wine Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance and $30 at the gate. Non-tasting tickets for anyone 16 and older are $5. Children younger than 16 are admitted free. Parking is $5.