There's a llama on the loose... again

High Point Police caught and relocated a llama to an animal farm. A few hours later he escaped again.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — It all started with a few phone calls to High Point Police.

"I've worked here for more than a decade and I've never seen anything like this before," said Officer Holly Lackey of The High Point Animal Control, "residents were seeing a llama wander through their yards until finally, we found him."

The residents had fed him apples to keep him in one place until animal control and a few others showed up.

"We got him cornered and then one guy watched a video on YouTube which told you how to encircle the animal and close in until you can grab his rope. so that's what we did and got him into a trailer to take him to an animal rescue farm where he escaped again a few hours later," continued Lackey, "Now we think he may be somewhere near Stokesdale."

The police officers thought the whole thing was hilarious. So much so that they named the animal "Todd".