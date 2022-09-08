"Zipping" around the Greensboro Science Center

With the help of videographer Manning Franks, Eric Chilton introduces us to the new zipline experience.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The FLYWAY Zipline experience at the Greensboro Science Center is perfect for the adrenaline junkie in your life. The adventure has you zipping across Lake Sloan not once but twice as you find yourself dangling high in the sky.

"We want the Science Center to be more than just a science center," said Director Glenn Dobrogosz, "We want to also make this an adventure for all ages. A destination park, if you will."

They are well on their way with what seems to be an expansion every few years and with the new parks and rec bond that passed, the science center will get a huge chunk of that to execute their next few steps.

"We actually hope to have a biodome for people to experience," continued Dobrogosz, "And that's just the beginning.

If you are interested in the zipline experience remember that the cost to ride it is $15 for GSC members and $20 for non-members and that is in addition to the fee to enter the GSC.