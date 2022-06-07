A local historic home gets a new beginning with ties to its past

The Historic Magnolia House played a part in the region's black history as an inn and restaurant and it's new owner is bringing it back to its roots.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Historic Magnolia House in Greensboro was a popular destination for African American travelers who were not allowed to share the same accommodations as whites, including the same eating and drinking facilities, during segregation in America in the mid-twentieth century.

The "Green Book" was a publication that provided the names of safe places to eat, restaurants, and safe places to stop for black people when traveling and the Magnolia House was on that list and given a top rating during the late 40s and early 50s. As a result, they landed some big-time celebrities.

"Many African Americans of renown stayed here, including James Brown, Ray Charles, Ruth Brown, Ike and Tina Turner, Joe Tex, Carter G. Woodson, and Jackie Robinson. Also, many families of college students attending such schools as Bennett College and North Carolina A&T State University stayed here as well," said current owner Natalie Pass-Miller, "The Historic Magnolia House also was a place for wedding celebrations and other formal gatherings and events."

Today, thanks to Pass-Miller, the house has undergone a huge renovation and has gone back to its roots as an inn and restaurant.

"Plus we want it to be so much more," continued Pass-Miller, "We are working on an on-site museum to keep the history of the Inn alive complete with artifacts from the time period."