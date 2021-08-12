New 'Deacon Brew' coming to Wake Forest Athletics!

Wake Forest Athletics partners with R&D Brewing to create Deacon Brew.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There’s no better way to celebrate a sports victory than by cracking open a cold one. Wake Forest students can do just that with a brew created for their school.

Get ready Demon Deac fans for the official craft beer of Wake Forest Athletics.

Wake Forest University and R&D brewing are teaming up to release Deacon Brew. It is the latest initiative in Wake Forest Athletics’ commitment to providing the best fan experience in North Carolina.

The brew has a 4.2% ABV and has 2.4 carbs and 97 calories.

"Deacon Brew will be a great amenity for Wake Forest fans, alumni, and friends of age to enjoy on game day and at reunions and family gatherings for years to come," said director of athletics John Currie. "Having Deacon Brew available throughout the region is a great way to spread the word that all fans are part of DEACTOWN and welcome to join the fun of world-class Wake Forest and ACC competition right here in Winston-Salem. We appreciate our partnership with R&D and look forward to a great journey together."

Deacon Brew will be available throughout Truist Field, inside LJVM Coliseum, and all athletics venues moving forward.