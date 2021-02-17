From restaurant to retail. This store did a 180 and won!

The Wine Merchant is a pandemic success story.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — When Alan Miller and Caleb Flint rang in 2020 they never thought that in a matter of months they would go from a restaurant to a retail store. But that's exactly what they did and it's working.

"We just decided to make a big decision and use what knowledge we have gained in the food industry and use it to make incredible take out orders like you don't get at most restaurants," said Miller, "We pride ourselves on to go meals that can be ready in 20 minutes."