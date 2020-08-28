A new app to connect you with local farms

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Don't you just love visiting those smaller farms and farmers markets to get that fresh produce that you just cant find anywhere else? The North Carolina Cooperative Extension has made it so easy to find and connect with local farms and farmers.

"This app allows you to find any 'pick your own' farms in the area, any farm or winery events in the area. You can even use the interactive map to see what is happening near you as you drive down the highways," continued Chrystal Mercer of the cooperative extension agency, "This allows the user to also find any local restaurants in the area and can alert you when new events pop up in your local area."