A local artist who inspires kids

Beth Spieler visits hundreds of students every year trying to inspire our future artists.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Beth Spieler is an artist who inspires.

"There is nothing better than to see that light go off in a kid's head when they see art in a way they hadn't before. It really is what keeps me going."

Spieler started a company called Artabout. She spends hours each day during the school year teaching art to kids of all ages, trying to show them the "art" that surrounds us everyday.

"I like to take them on what I call art walks. We just walk around the community and I try to point out the colors and textures around us that can transfer to paper or sculpting or any other art form." said Spieler.

Her program had to take a break recently due to Covid-19 but she is hoping that it can come back in August.

"I am ready to get back to the children but if our situation stays the same I have a back up plan. I am going to create art packages that they can take home with them and continue developing their art even from their own home. Art doesn't ever stop, really." said Spieler.