It's been 26 years since Debra Asbury went missing. Here's what she might look like now

Debra Asbury went missing from her Lexington home back in 1994. Investigators hope a new age-progressed drawing of her will bring new answers in her case.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Investigators hope a new age-progressed drawing will help find answers in the case of a missing Lexington woman.

Debra Jean Asbury went missing from her home on Westwide Drive on September 26, 1994. She would be 53 years old today.

Community United Effort Center for Missing Persons (CUE), a non-profit organization based in Wilmington that advocates for missing persons, enlisted the help of a renowned forensic artist in Asbury's case. The artist drew an image of what Asbury would likely look like now, 26 years after her disappearance.

Detectives said on the day Asbury went missing, she set food out to defrost on the kitchen counter. The mother of four told her sister she was going to meet her boyfriend at a nearby convenience store, and at about 8 a.m., she walked toward the store. She did not take her purse, keys, or identification with her, and she never returned home. Police noted Asbury previously had domestic disputes with both her boyfriend and her ex-husband at different times.

If anyone has information that can help find Ms. Asbury, please call the Lexington Police Department at (336) 243-3312 or the CUE Center’s 24-hour hotline: (910) 232-1687.

