'This has always been my dream' | New Greensboro bakery open for business

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a new bakery in town.

My Sweet Little Bake Shop on North Elm St. opened for business on August 3 rd.

"This is always been my dream to open my own bakery and I've been working towards saving for it for years, " owner DeeDee Williams said.

Williams moved to Greensboro three years ago initially for a corporate job but was always baking on the side. In fact, that's how she bonded with her mother growing up.

"We were always baking. We were baking cakes for our parties. My mom was a big party person. Everything got celebrated," Williams said.

She said there came a point in her career where she had to just go for it.

"I finally had my conversation with myself you know inside and said, 'Hey you need to either get on with this or stop talking about it. This is your dream. You got to go get it,' So I decided to take that leap of faith," Williams said.

The shop sells custom and ready to order cakes, gourmet cupcakes, and a lot of love. The cupcake flavors rotate every week. To find out what's on the many head to the business's website, Facebook page, or Instagram.

"It just makes me so happy. I get up and I'm so excited to like come in every day and start baking and start seeing people," Williams said.

Williams said the communities support so far means the world to her.