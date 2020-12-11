Dine-in or take-out | 2020 List of Triad restaurants dishing up turkey fixings on Thanksgiving!

Take the hassle out of Thanksgiving and dine-in or take home all the fixings!

Do you want to spare yourself from all the turkey drama? That’s right, you can take the hassle out of Thanksgiving and dine-in or take home all the fixings!

Here’s a list of some Triad restaurants ready to dish it out on Thanksgiving.

Ruth Chris Steak House | 800 Green Valley Rd., Greensboro

Doors open at 11 a.m.

Three-course feast, available Thanksgiving Day.

Adults $41.95 | Kids $14.95

STARTER choice of one

Caesar Salad | Steak House Salad | Lobster Bisque

ENTRÉE

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast

served with Sausage & Herb Stuffing, Homemade Turkey Gravy & Cranberry Relish

SIDE choice of one

Garlic Mashed Potatoes | Creamed Spinach | Sweet Potato Casserole | Green Beans with Garlic

DESSERT

Pumpkin Cheesecake with Vanilla Ice Cream

TAKE-HOME FEAST

Enjoy our full Thanksgiving meal at home on November 26. Serves 4 for only $165.

STARTER choice of one

Caesar Salad | Steak House Salad

ENTRÉE

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast

served with Sausage & Herb Stuffing, Homemade Turkey Gravy & Cranberry Relish

SIDE choice of one

Garlic Mashed Potatoes | Creamed Spinach

Sweet Potato Casserole | Green Beans with Garlic

DESSERT

4 Personal Pumpkin Cheesecakes

Find out more: Ruth Chris Steakhouse

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse | 3342 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro

Doors open at 11 a.m.

IN-RESTAURANT EXPERIENCE

Enjoy a 3-course menu for adults and children that includes a starter, herb-roasted turkey to pair with all of the fixings and dessert. Beyond turkey, they're offering a 3-course with filet mignon or prime bone-in ribeye.

Thanksgiving wine and cocktail specials:

Kosta Browne, Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast, offered by the glass and bottle.

Black Walnut Old Fashioned - Basil Hayden's bourbon, orange peel, maple syrup, a dash of black walnut bitters & fresh rosemary.

AT-HOME EXPERIENCE

Celebrate with a 3-course dinner for the family that includes a starter, herb-roasted turkey to pair with all of the fixings and dessert. Choice of filet mignon and prime bone-in ribeye also available.



Gathering with extended family? Order large party portions of our herb-roasted turkey, sides and desserts. Serves 12.



Pre-order your to-go experience. Large party pre-orders can be picked up 10 a.m. –11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Find out more: Fleming's Prime Steakhouse

Grandover Resort | 1000 Club Rd, Greensboro

Grandover Thanksgiving To Go!

Order a Thanksgiving dinner to go by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23. Then stop by 19 & Timber Bar at Grandover on Nov. 24 or 25 between the hours of 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. to pick up your dinner featuring a Thanksgiving Turkey & Ham with all the trimmings, including salad, sides and dessert.

Take & Bake $165 / serves six to eight people

MENU

FALL HARVEST HOUSE SALAD

Farmer's Greens, Charred Fuji Apples, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Toy-Box Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Cranberry Champagne Vinaigrette & Pumpkin Spiced Honey Mustard

MAIN COURSE

Cheerwine Glazed Apple-wood Smoked Ham & Roasted Turkey Breast with Giblet Gravy and Cranberry Relish

SIDES

Southern Cornbread Dressing

Fontina & Cheddar Mac 'N' Cheese

Brown Sugar & Pecan Sweet Potato Casserole

Carolina Farm Honey Glazed Vegetables

Yeast Rolls with Honey Butter

DESSERT

House-made Southern Pecan Pie & Pumpkin Pie

Find out more: Grandover Resort

Harper's Restaurant | 601 Friendly Center Rd., Greensboro

Thanksgiving Blue Plate Special includes the following:

Basket of warm cornbread, whipped honey butter and cranberry citrus chutney. A small house salad or Harper’s caesar. Then enjoy a slow-roasted turkey breast, garlic mashed potatoes, southern style green beans, and cornbread stuffing.

$29 per person

$15 for children 12 and under

Call for reservations at 336-299-8850 or make an online reservation.

MELT | 1941 New Garden Road, Greensboro

Melt Kitchen and Bar in Greensboro is offering Thanksgiving menu take-out options. Your order must be received by 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22 for Wednesday pick-up. Find out details about ordering below.

Each item will feed about 8 people.

Thanksgiving Menu

Hand Crafted Charcuterie Box - $30

Smoked Gouda Spinach Dip with Chips - $16

Butternut Pumpkin Bisque (vegan) - $16

Butternut Squash Spinach Salad - $22

Almost Famous Brussels Sprouts - $24

Whipped Garlic & Mascarpone Potatoes - $22

Black Pepper Gravy - $8

Cranberry-Orange Relish - $12

Find out more details: MELT

Mimi's Cafe | 3322 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro

TAKE-HOME OPTIONS

Turkey Dinner

Roasted turkey, stuffing and cranberry relish. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy. Entrées and pastas are served with freshly-baked French bread.

$100.00 - $180.00

Contact your local Mimi's for inquiries.

Find out more: Mimi's Cafe

Mimi's Ham Take-Home Feast

Pickup cold only beginning 11/20 through 11/25. The Ham Feast meal is a hassle-free holiday meal that comes with easy-to-follow reheating instructions. The meal serves up to 10 people and includes sliced smoked ham with orange dijon glaze, chef-made gravy, whipped mashed potatoes, candied pecan mashed sweet potatoes, green bean casserole with crispy onion strings, spinach & seasonal berry salad with walnuts & feta, two carrot raisin nut loaves, and one pecan pie, and one pumpkin pie.

No Modifications or substitutions. Contact your local Mimi's for inquiries.

Serves 8-10

$109.99

Contact your local Mimi's for inquiries.

Find out more: Mimi's Cafe

Cracker Barrel

Guests can enjoy Thanksgiving Day at Cracker Barrel. Make sure you visit their store finder to find out details about a Cracker Barrel near you, including any variances to in-store hours due to local COVID mandates and regulations.

For take-home options, they offer a variety of meals including the traditional Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Feast which accommodates four to six people. You can also order individual Heat n’ Serve entrees and sides.

Due to COVID-19, guests are encouraged to plan ahead and order now while also scheduling a pick up earlier in the week to reduce crowds on Thanksgiving Day. Guests who pick up their meal the Monday or Tuesday before Thanksgiving will receive a FREE bonus gift card – a $5 bonus card with an order of a Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Family Dinner or a $10 bonus card with an order of a Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Feast.

TAKE-HOME OPTIONS

Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Feast (feeds 8-10)

The Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Feast can be picked up Nov. 21 through Nov. 29, stored in your refrigerator, baked at home, and goes from oven to table in two hours. This holiday meal, perfect for larger gatherings, comes with easy-to-follow heating instructions. For $139.99, the meal serves up to 10 people and includes two oven-roasted turkey breasts, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, choice of three country sides, sweet yeast rolls, and an entire pumpkin and pecan pie. Guests are encouraged to order online at least 24 hours in advance of desired pick up date by visiting crackerbarrel.com.

New! Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Family Dinner (feeds 4-6)

The Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Family Dinner can be picked up Nov. 21 through Nov. 29, stored in your refrigerator, baked at home, and goes from oven to table in two hours. This holiday meal, perfect for smaller gatherings, comes with easy-to-follow heating instructions. For $69.99, the meal serves up to six people and includes one oven-roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, choice of two country sides and sweet yeast rolls. Guests are encouraged to order online at least 24 hours in advance of desired pick up date by visiting crackerbarrel.com.

New! Grandma’s Holiday Sampler Catering (feeds up to 6)

For families who crave Cracker Barrel for the mix and match of breakfast and lunch foods, Grandma’s Holiday Sampler Catering Meal is the perfect new breakfast tradition. Available all season long, this meal comes hot and ready to serve up to 6 people. For $59.99, the meal includes six country fried turkey fillets with herbed pan gravy, scrambled eggs, buttermilk pancakes, choice of fried apples or hashbrown casserole and cranberry orange butter along with pure natural syrup. Guests are encouraged to order online at least 24 hours in advance by visiting crackerbarrel.com.

New! Country Fried Turkey Catering (feeds up to 6)

Gather the family around a holiday favorite by ordering our new Country Fried Turkey Catering. Great for holiday celebrations all season long, this option comes hot and ready to serve up to six people. For $62.99, the meal includes tender turkey filets hand-breaded and fried until crispy, topped with creamy herbed pan gravy along with our new three-cheese squash casserole, choice of two additional country sides and buttermilk biscuits. Guests are encouraged to order online at least 24 hours in advance by visiting crackerbarrel.com.

New! Country Fried Turkey Family Meal Basket (feeds 3-5)

Families can enjoy a taste of the holidays early with the new Country Fried Turkey Family Meal Basket. For $39.99, the meal basket comes hot and ready to serve three to five people. The Country Fried Turkey Meal Basket includes six tender turkey filets hand-breaded and fried until crispy, topped with creamy herbed pan gravy along with our new three-cheese squash casserole, choice of one additional side, cranberry relish and buttermilk biscuits. Guests are encouraged to order online at least 24 hours in advance by visiting crackerbarrel.com.

Fresh-Baked Pies

For those craving something sweet for the family, Cracker Barrel will offer fresh-baked pies including Chocolate Pecan Pie, Pecan Pie and Apple Pecan Streusel Pie from Oct. 27 through Dec. 24 while supplies last. Whole Pumpkin Pies also will be available Oct. 27 through Nov. 29. Prices start at $11.49 per pie.

*Prices/availability may vary by location and date

DINE-IN OPTIONS

Cracker Barrel Thanksgiving Day In-Store Offerings

Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal for Dine-In

On Thanksgiving Day, Cracker Barrel also will serve a special in-store Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to close. This traditional Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal comes complete with turkey, gravy, a sampling of sugar-cured ham, cornbread dressing, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, choice of a country side, a refillable beverage, buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, and a slice of pumpkin pie for dessert. The Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal is available for $12.99/adult and $7.99/child. (Child’s meal does not include sugar-cured ham or sweet potato casserole.)

Country Fried Turkey Plate for Dine-In

Available for a limited time, including on Thanksgiving Day, guests can enjoy a Country Fried Turkey Meal, including two tender turkey fillets, hand-breaded and fried until crispy, topped with a creamy, herbed gravy. The meal is served with a new three-cheese squash casserole, choice of one additional side, cranberry relish, and homemade buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. This dish is available for $10.99.

New! Grandma’s Holiday Sampler for Dine-In

For guests who crave Cracker Barrel for the mix and match of breakfast and lunch foods, Grandma’s Holiday Sampler is the perfect new breakfast tradition. Available all season long, including Thanksgiving Day, this new favorite includes hand-breaded country fried turkey with herbed pan gravy, two scrambled eggs, two buttermilk pancakes along with cranberry orange butter and pure natural syrup, as well as choice of fried apples or Hashbrown casserole. Grandma’s Holiday Sampler is available for $9.99.

Denny's

DINE-IN OPTIONS

Turkey & Dressing Dinner: Denny’s is bringing back this fan-favorite for dine-in, just in time for the Thanksgiving season. Guests can enjoy the taste of the season with tender carved turkey breast paired with savory stuffing, drizzled with turkey gravy and cranberry sauce and served with two sides and dinner bread. Finish off this merry meal with a slice of decadent Pumpkin or Pecan Pie – available for a limited time only.

TAKE-HOME OPTION

Order Ahead Turkey Packs for Thanksgiving (Available to order Nov. 20-25): With the holiday season right around the corner, Denny’s Turkey Packs provide guests with the delicious, seasonal flavors they crave without breaking the bank, right at home. The Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Pack serves four and includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce & choice of side. Orders must be placed on Dennys.com from Friday, Nov. 20 through Wednesday, Nov. 25, 6 p.m. ET, and will be available for pickup or delivery for guests to heat up on Thanksgiving Day.

Find a Denny's location near you