Phase 3 limits indoor gatherings to 10 people, what does this mean for businesses?

Nothing for businesses, churches or schools will change. The indoor gathering limit is intended to prevent large at-home friend & family parties.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that we will pause in Phase 3 until December.

But the new Executive Order has one change in it: the limit to indoor gatherings has been reduced to 10 people. Previously, it was 25.

So what does that mean for restaurants? Retailers? Movie theaters?

The limit mainly applies to your home life.

As a part of the order, the Governor is requiring you have no more than ten friends or loved ones over at a time.

Everything else stays the same.

Restaurants, for example, can still operate at 50 percent capacity.

Gyms and movie theaters can still operate at 30 percent capacity.

Churches also don't have to adhere to the new indoor gathering limit because congregations are protected under the First Amendment.

Still, some Greensboro churches like Trinity AME Zion are choosing to stay virtual.

"We understand our rights," Dr. Daran Mitchell, Pastor at Trinity said. "But I'm more concerned about the health of the congregation and I want to make sure they stay healthy and that we are not responsible for any outbreaks or super spreads."

The Governor said he's encouraging churches to remain online or hold outdoor services, but again, that's unenforceable.