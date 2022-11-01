FREE Krispy Kreme doughnuts! Just go donate blood!

Through the end of January, Krispy Kreme will give you a free dozen glazed doughnuts if you donate blood to the American Red Cross.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet incentive for you to donate blood to the American Red Cross.

The Winston-Salem-based company will give you a free dozen original glazed doughnuts if you roll up your sleeve. The offer runs through the end of January.

After you donate blood, make sure you bring proof of your donation to a participating Krispy Kreme to get your free dozen doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme said it wants to help the American Red Cross after the organization declared the first-ever national blood crisis earlier this month. The Red Cross said the pandemic has contributed to a 10% decline in blood donations.

Starting today, help your community in the sweetest way! ❤️🏥



Valid until 1/31. Must show proof of donation. The @RedCross name and emblem are used with its permission. Find participating shops and more info here: https://t.co/vLVNYMTy7d pic.twitter.com/9MfQqJbKBK — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) January 24, 2022

