North Carolina Zoo announces winning sand kitten names!

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Such purrrfect names for a set of triplets!

The North Carolina Zoo just announced the names of three furry siblings.

You might remember when the public was invited to vote in an online poll from a list of names provided by zookeepers. The poll had more than 15,000 responses!

The winning names are Amira (Arabic name meaning “princess”) and Cleo (for Cleopatra, iconic Queen of Egypt) for the two female kittens and Jabari (Arabic name meaning “brave/fearless”) for the male kitten.

Born to parents, Cosmo, 9, and Sahara, 3, this is the first litter for the sand cat couple. Cosmo previously fathered daughter Layla, now living at the Greensboro Science Center.

While there's no doubt these kittens are adorable, the North Carolina Zoo says looks can be deceiving.

Zookeepers say sand cat kittens are ferocious and wild species that should not be kept as pets.

Sand cats kill venomous snakes in the desert, hunt during the night to avoid the heat of the desert, and are naturally secretive.

They are one of the smallest feline species in the world and are native to the deserts of the Arabian Peninsula, North Africa, and Asia.

Sand cats also have a keen sense of hearing which makes it easier for them to detect creatures under the sand. They use their amazing digging skills to then capture those creatures swiftly.

