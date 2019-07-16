BUXTON, N.C. — Sea turtles again have a record for nesting at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina.

A news release from the National Park Service says that with more than a month to go before the nesting season typically winds down, rangers found the 326th nest on Monday. The previous record of 325 was set in 2016.

A green sea turtle makes her way back to the ocean after laying 151 eggs near Rodanthe, NC.

National Park Service

As of Tuesday at noon, the sea turtle nest numbers are:

Loggerhead sea turtle: 317

Green sea turtle: 11

Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle: 1

Tracey Ziegler, chief of resource management and science for National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, says it's estimated that almost 11,000 sea turtle eggs have been laid in beaches on Bodie, Hatteras, and Ocracoke islands.

