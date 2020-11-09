How to create gameday experience at home

When you can't go to the stadium you bring the stadium to you.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sports are finally back and they are back with a vengeance.

On Thursday, September 10th we had games in the MLB, NHL, NFL, WNBA, NBA, MLS, and college football. There were also competitions in the PGA, LPGA, and NASCAR. There was also the US Open for men's and women's tennis. I know you are tired of hearing this word but that is truly unprecedented.

The leagues have returned but the fans have not. Most stadiums and ballparks across the country are not allowing fans inside their venues to prevent the spread of COVID 19. Tonight's NFL kickoff, with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans, is one of the few exceptions as they allowed 15,000 fans inside the 76,416 seat Arrowhead Stadium. However, most fans will be stuck at home cheering on their favorite teams from a distance.

Experiencing gamedays from inside a stadium is a very special experience. There are the sights, the sounds, the smells, and the tastes. There is an inherit excitement to it all.

I've found a way to bring a little bit of that experience into your homes. It won;t be the same as the real thing but 2020 is about the small victories.

Start by getting on your favorite teams gear. Park your car a short walk away from your house and start a tailgate. Pull out all the stops, the grill, the lawn chairs, the cornhold boards. Have a good time because you have earned it.

Then you'll want to start the walk back to your house. This recreates that special experience of the walk to the stadium. Once you get home do some more walking. March up and down your steps like you're climbing your way up to the cheap seats at Bank of America Stadium. If you do not have stairs just walk around your house for about 5 minutes.

When you finally arrive to your seats make sure you claim your lucky spot. That special place that you think gives your team that extra boost. You'll also want to secure the remote especially if you have fans of other teams in the house. This is the only way to ensure you'll get to root on your team.

Now let's take about the food. You've got the ability to create a tailor made concession stand with all of your favorites. Personally, I like a good ball park hotdog. The kind that aren't grilled and are wrapped up with a bun in tin foil at least 40 minutes before I purchased it. For a little added realism, place your chosen food at the tops of your steps so you have to go and get it. You can also let your children play stadium vendor as they carry around a plate of food for you to purchase.

This is just a jumping off point, a few ideas to kickstart your home stadium experience. The most important thing is to have a good time. Have fun with it, get your friends and neighbors involved, safely of course. 2020 has taken a lot from us but we can't let it take our sanity. So go out there, have a little fun being silly and send me any pictures or videos of your home stadium setup via twitter, just tag @Shiggon2.