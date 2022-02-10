Blanca Cobb explains the benefits of children learning a second language

How parents can support their children's second language learning even if they don't speak it.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — October is Celebrating the Bilingual Child Month. According to the University of Washington News, 27% of children in the US are learning another language in addition to English at home, as reported by the US Census.

There are several benefits for children who speak a second language. Bilingual children can communicate with more people, which increases their social aptitude. They tend to be curious about and exposed to other cultures, which makes them more worldly.

Research studies show that children who learn a second language get a cognitive and academic boost. They tend to perform better on reading and math achievement tests. Additionally, bilingualism increases their problem-solving skills.

If only one of the parents speaks a foreign language, then talk to your partner about how they feel about teaching your child a second language. It's pretty easy to speak the second language to your child or children and still be sensitive to the parent who doesn't.

Some parents are okay with not understanding what the other parent and child are saying, while some aren't. And this is okay.

Perhaps, you only speak the second language when the other parent isn't around.

There are many ways to expose your child to a foreign language you don't speak. Besides taking classes at school, there are language learning apps, games, and audiobooks. You can ask the foreign language teacher at your child's school for ideas and resources, as well as a list of other families with children who speak the foreign language you want your child to learn. It can be a little intimidating for your child to speak a language you don't understand. Realize that it's no different not understanding any of their advanced math course. You still encourage them to learn it. You can have them teach you a few words, so you're a part of their learning experience.

Now, we want to switch gears and talk about what to do if your child doesn't want to learn a second language. If your child isn't excited about learning a new language, find out why. Finding out their reasons will help you figure out how to address their concerns. For example, if they say that no one else is learning that language. Then you can ask their school about other parents and children who know the language and set up playdates. Or, you can search for groups or home school groups in your area that teach that particular second language.

Some kids will refuse to speak to a parent unless they say it in their native language. This is what you call a battle of wills. Realize that kids may not recognize the long-term benefits of parents' decisions. Don't give up. Continue to speak in the second language because your child is still exposed to linguistics, sounds, pronunciation, and vocabulary. My point is that they still learn even if they're not speaking.

You want to praise and reinforce their attempts to speak the second language. Ignore the mistakes they're making. Even if it's one word in the second language and the rest in English, acknowledge their efforts. One of the best ways to correct your child's speaking mistakes in the second language is to restate the correct way without drawing attention to the error itself. It's a subtle way of correcting. As children learn more of the second language and still refuse to speak, some parents have drawn a harder line. They won't respond to their child's request until they attempt or speak in the second language.