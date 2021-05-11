Now playing: Christmas music on the radio!

99.5 officially flipped the switch over to Christmas music on Friday!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Are you ready to belt out to Mariah Carey, rock around the Christmas tree, and run, run with Rudolph?

Your favorite holiday classics are BACK on the radio!

WFMY News 2's Eric Chilton was at 99.5 WMAG on Friday morning as they officially flipped the switch over to Christmas music.

99.5 has been playing non-stop Christmas music during the holiday season for nearly three decades. The radio station says they always see a huge increase in listeners during the first weekend of non-stop holiday music.

Of course, Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' is always a chart-topper. The 99.5 team says they also get many requests to play 'Christmas in Dixie,' 'O Holy Night,' and 'Feliz Navidad.'

Here's a look at the iHeartChristmas playlist, packed with Christmas favorites.

These were the top five holiday songs from the week of December 29, 2020, according to Billboard:

Mariah Carey, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Brenda Lee, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" Bobby Helms, "Jingle Bell Rock" Burl Ives, "A Holly Jolly Christmas" Andy Williams, "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year"