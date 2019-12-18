GREENSBORO, N.C. — Clark Griswold would be proud of this Greensboro family.

Some of their holiday lights were inspired by the classic Christmas movie "Christmas Vacation."

Cousin Eddie, a popular character from the movie, is one of the main features of the display. He appears to be emptying the septic tank from his RV. (You know the line).

The house even has Christmas music playing around the clock.

This house is on Shady Lawn Drive in the Westridge-Battleground area of town if you want to check it out!

