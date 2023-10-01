Dealing with post-holiday stress

Body language expert shares ways you can deal with post-holiday stress

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're in the second week of January, and some of us are feeling overwhelmed, which might be a surprise since the holidays just ended and we've started a new year.

You'd think that we'd be refreshed. Instead, some of us are overwhelmed.

What you put aside to enjoy the holiday still needs to get done. Your never-ending to-do list, missing the mark of any New Year's resolutions, and feeling a little blue or down after the holidays causes some people to feel overwhelmed.

The excitement is gone, and even though the stress of the holidays might be gone too, the aftermath of loneliness, high credit card bills, lack of sleep, and relaxation is strong.

Usually, you feel overwhelmed when you have so much to do and don't know where to start. You can feel paralyzed. To chip at the feelings of feeling overwhelmed, come up with an action plan of what needs immediate attention and what can wait. Take small steps to complete your tasks. You'll be more motivated when you have some things done.

You have to take care of yourself to help shake off the blues. Get rest, exercise, relax, listen to music, dance, and do different activities to get your mind off your stress.