Family vacations with different ages

Blanca Cobb breaks down how age gaps can impact your family vacation.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When it comes to summertime, many families look forward to vacations because it's a time of rest and relaxation. There may be trips that include more than the immediate family members. When you add more people of different ages to a vacation, it may be a little more challenging for everything to go smoothly.

A source of contention in vacations with family members of different generations is that everyone doesn't have the same interests and energy levels, which means that it can be difficult to get a group consensus on what to do and how to spend time together. And you might hear complaints like "Do we have to do X?" or "Why do we have to do what grandma wants." "That sounds boring."

When figuring out what activities to plan for the family, mobility issues can get in the way. Generally speaking, some people might have higher energy and stamina levels than others. And if some people feel like they're missing out on a fun activity, it can cause disappointment and frustration.

Too much family time can be too much of a good thing. This means that people can start feeling claustrophobic by being around each other too much, particularly when someone looks over your shoulder when you're on your phone. Everyone needs a little space and privacy, even on family vacations.