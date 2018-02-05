GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Families can enjoy free movie nights every Friday throughout spring and summer at LeBauer Park.

Greensboro Downtown Parks is partnering wth UNCG to present the Spartan Cinema movie night series.

It is free and open to everyone. All movies will begin at sunset, but UNCG will host pre-movie activities at the park such as crafts, music, arts, as well! Here's a list of the movie lineup...

May 4: Coco

May 11: Wonder Woman

May 18: Brave

May 25: Leap

June 1: Queen of Katwe

June 8: Mulan

June 15: The Princess and the Frog

June 22: Sing

July 6: Captain America: Civil War

July 13: Despicable Me 3

July 20: Lion King

July 27: The Sandlot

August 3: Moana

August 10: Toy Story

August 17: Black Panther

August 24: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

