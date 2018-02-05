GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Families can enjoy free movie nights every Friday throughout spring and summer at LeBauer Park.
Greensboro Downtown Parks is partnering wth UNCG to present the Spartan Cinema movie night series.
RELATED: Concert Series and World Dance Day Coming to Downtown Greensboro
It is free and open to everyone. All movies will begin at sunset, but UNCG will host pre-movie activities at the park such as crafts, music, arts, as well! Here's a list of the movie lineup...
May 4: Coco
May 11: Wonder Woman
May 18: Brave
May 25: Leap
June 1: Queen of Katwe
June 8: Mulan
June 15: The Princess and the Frog
June 22: Sing
July 6: Captain America: Civil War
July 13: Despicable Me 3
July 20: Lion King
July 27: The Sandlot
August 3: Moana
August 10: Toy Story
August 17: Black Panther
August 24: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
