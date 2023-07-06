Greensboro woman flies into thick smoke while traveling to New York City

Dana Lyles sat on the tarmac at PTI Airport for an hour, waiting for a ground stop in New York to be lifted.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thick smoke nearly blocked out the entire city skyline in New York.

These conditions forced cancellations and delays at several airports, trapping travelers around the country, including PTI airport.



A slight haze in Greensboro but nothing compared to what folks are dealing with up north.



Dana Lyles sat on the tarmac at PTI in Greensboro waiting for an hour before her flight finally took off.



She was happy she brought along a mask.

"We're flying through the smoke and our eyes are burning noses are burning we can smell the smoke inside the cabin and its absolutely zero visibility from inside of the aircraft this is what it looks like outside the window," Lyles said.



What's normally a gorgeous aerial view is a thick cloud of smoke covering the sky around LaGuardia.



New York has some of the worst air quality because of smoke from Canadian wildfires.

“I'm okay, we can still smell the smoke inside LaGuardia I'm sitting inside an airport lounge looking outside the window and there's a bridge from this lounge that on a clear day you can see," Lyles said. "But I cannot see it and we can barely see the planes coming into the runway."

Lyles said she was just trying to get to Ohio for a work trip but her flight from LaGuardia was also delayed.



She's just grateful her flight wasn't canceled altogether.

“There were some people on my flight whose flights had actually been canceled everyone's impacted by the smoke," Lyles said.