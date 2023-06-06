See that haze? It's wildfire smoke from Canada

You may get alerts on your phone for an air quality warning. This means that our air quality has dropped significantly due to wildfire smoke.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Have you noticed the smoky sky? It's a very unusual sight for us here in North Carolina. Believe it or not, it's coming from wildfires almost 1,000 miles away in Canada.

We have an Air Quality Warning, and it may be with us for much of the week until conditions improve.

What's a "Code Orange" or "Code Red" Air Quality Warning?

You may get alerts on your phone for a "code orange" or "code red" air quality warning. This means that our air quality has dropped significantly due to the wildfire smoke that has traveled into our area.

Right now, smoke is thick enough in the atmosphere that some of it is reaching the surface. It could make it difficult for some of our friends and family to breathe if they spend too much time outside.

A "Code Orange" means it's unhealthy to spend a lot of time outside for sensitive groups. This includes those with asthma or any other respiratory conditions. Please limit your time outdoors if this includes you, or pass the word along to friends and family who this impacts.

A "Code Red" means it's unhealthy for anybody to spend a lot of time outdoors due to the increased smoke particles in the air.

There are two categories above code red which usually come into play if the wildfire is especially close to your area.

The Triad has been upgraded to Code Red for Wednesday, June 7.

We have been upgraded to a "code red" for Wednesday, which means air quality will be unhealthy for everybody, not just those with breathing conditions. pic.twitter.com/IUwiq4aPaz — Tim Buckley 📺 (@TimBuckleyWX) June 6, 2023

Where's the smoke coming from?

The smoke is coming from wildfires in Canada, mostly. There have been several in recent weeks and months as their weather has been dry and unusually hot for this time of year.

Right now, the most intense fires are burning in Quebec, Canada. A northeast wind is moving this smoke into the Eastern United States. It's traveling into the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and even down to us here in the Southeast.

Typically, our winds wouldn't be blowing in this direction this time of year, but that's the way the weather pattern is positioned right now.

Smoke will remain thick through Wednesday, with some relief possibly coming Wednesday afternoon.

Another smoke plume will arrive Thursday into Friday.

Winds switch around over the weekend, which should improve our air quality. pic.twitter.com/do82hPaBVT — Tim Buckley 📺 (@TimBuckleyWX) June 6, 2023

How long will it last?

The way the weather pattern is positioned right now, our winds will remain northerly for several days.

This will ensure our hazy sunshine will be sticking around through Thursday, Friday and even into Saturday.

There may be some temporary relief on Wednesday, as scattered showers move through the area, but another smoke plume will arrive on Thursday into Friday.

Conditions should start to improve by Sunday when our wind switches around to a more southerly direction, blowing the smoke back up the coast.

What to do?