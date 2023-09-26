Whole Foods Market in Greensboro temporarily closed for maintenance, company says

The Whole Foods Market in Friendly Shopping Center is temporarily closed for maintenance.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro grocer is closed, but not to worry — it's only temporary.

A spokesperson with Whole Foods Market said the Friendly Shopping Center store location is shut down for maintenance issues. The spokesperson also said the workers will be getting paid while the store is closed.

Whole Foods Market is a popular grocery store known for its natural and organic foods. It's also a place for people to drop off Amazon returns.

They look forward to opening again soon but have not released a date. Check back for updates.

