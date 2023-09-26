x
Whole Foods Market in Greensboro temporarily closed for maintenance, company says

The Whole Foods Market in Friendly Shopping Center is temporarily closed for maintenance.
FILE - This Friday, June 16, 2017, file photo shows corporate signage at a Whole Foods Market in San Antonio. Ahead of Thanksgiving 2017, Amazon is giving Prime members their first taste of special discounts at its recently-acquired Whole Foods stores. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro grocer is closed, but not to worry — it's only temporary.

A spokesperson with Whole Foods Market said the Friendly Shopping Center store location is shut down for maintenance issues. The spokesperson also said the workers will be getting paid while the store is closed. 

Whole Foods Market is a popular grocery store known for its natural and organic foods. It's also a place for people to drop off Amazon returns.

They look forward to opening again soon but have not released a date. Check back for updates. 

