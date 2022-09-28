Final input sessions on the new Greensboro police chief held Wednesday

The city of Greensboro is hosting its last two in-person community input sessions to aid in the search for the next police chief.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wednesday Greensboro residents have one more chance to weigh in on what they want in the next police chief.

The job posting for the new chief of police went live on September 15th. The city hired a search firm called Development Associates to narrow the search down to a couple of candidates by December.



As part of the process, the city has involved the community by hosting in-person and virtual input sessions.

The last two in-person feedback sessions are Wednesday. This gives the city time to review responses and comments before the job opening closes on October 17th.

Assistant city manager Trey Davis said he’s pleased with the feedback so far.

“People say they want someone who can lead in an innovative way. We have seen the culture of policing shift over the last couple of years. Everything from the shift brought on by the George Floyd scenario to covid as well as staffing challenges," Davis said. "How can this next leader address some of those things?"

Here are details on the last two community input sessions:

Barker Park Event Center from 5-6:30 p.m.: 1502 Barber Park Dr.

Kathleen Clay Edwards from 7-8:30 p.m.: 1420 Price Park Dr.

There is an online survey where folks can give their input through September 30th.

Candidates from across are being considered. Davis said the city is on track to announce the new chief of police by January 2023.

“There is always a hiring official so the responsibility lies with myself,” Davis said. “Ultimately the city manager will make the decision on our next police chief.”

Teresa Biffle will serve as interim chief until the position is filled.