As the tick population increases over the summer, meteorologist KJ Jacobs explains how to stay safe and keep pets free of ticks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As temperatures start to rise, many families and their pets are spending more time outside. However, there's a catch -- ticks love this weather too.

Ticks are most active during the spring, summer, and fall.

City arborist Laurie Reid said people and pets are most vulnerable when temperatures warm up.

“Because insects are warm blooded, as our temperatures start rising, their population will increase," Reid told WCNC Charlotte. "And then we are more likely to be outside as well, so we are encountering them more often.”

There are several types of ticks such as the American dog tick, brown dog tick, lone star tick, and the black-legged tick -- and they are waiting in the weeds and high grassy areas to feed on blood to survive.

Some can transmit germs and diseases if not removed quickly.

“If you’re out walking in a forestry area, wooded area, anywhere where there’s tall grass -- they just sit there waiting for a warm-blooded animal," Reid explained. "These are all triggered by carbon dioxide, the natural odors, the heat that we give off on our body. And just the movement walking through that area. They’re kind of lazy. They’re waiting for somebody to come and brush against them and they get onto your skin."



Here are some ways to avoid tick bites while on a hike:

Stay out of the weeds and tall grass

Stay on wide paths and roads

Wear light-colored clothing to see ticks better

Tuck in your shirttail, and tuck your pant legs into your socks

Use insect repellent

