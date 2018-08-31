Grab your pumpkin spice lattes and leggings, because it's FALL, Y'ALL!

And that means fairs, festivals, and fellowship for the whole family.

So we're compiling a list of all the fall fun happening across the Triad! If you know of an event we should add to our list, please email webteam@wfmy.com.

October 2 to October 6 | Wilkes County Agricultural Fair

The fair is at the Rotary Fairgrounds beside West Park in North Wilkesboro. The fair features more than 25 rides, a bicycle giveaway, E-Z ride, petting zoo, music and comedy shows, 3-ring clown circus, exhibits, games, and food. Gates open weekdays at 5 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday. Gate admission is $8. Students get in free Tuesday through Friday.

October 20 | OKTOBER Beer Festival

Try all the seasonal beers at OKTOBER Beer Festival in Greensboro. Happening at the Mill Entertainment Complex at 816 South Elm Street. Event starts at $5 per person.

October 20 | Wentworth Elementary County Fair

Fair rides, inflatables, fair food, bingo, cake walk, carnival games, silent auction, and plenty of vendors to shop! 8808 NC-87 Reidsville, NC 27320. Happening from 4-8 p.m.

October 21 | Temple Emanuel's Jewish Festival

The event showcases Jewish food and culture, lively music, tours of the Temple, a look at Jewish history, and an artisan's showcase to satisfy shoppers. The event is on a Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $1 for each visitor.

October 5 to November 3 | Corn Maze, Hay Rides, Pumpkin Patch Fun in Walnut Cove

Armstrong Artisan Farm is hosting the second annual Corn Maze Adventure on their farm in Walnut Cove again in 2018. Explore multiple corn mazes and pick a pumpkin from the patch. Take a hay ride around the farm and play in the Corn Pit. Open Fridays (3-7 p.m.) and Saturdays (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.). The cost is $6 for adults, ages 4 and under are free, and $5 for students.

October 27 | Beer and Fear Bash at Castle McCulloh

Dress in your Halloween costume and come enjoy live music, drinks, and chances to win cash prizes! The event is from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Click here for more info and ticket information.

September 28 to October 7 | Dixie Classic Fair

It doesn't get anymore "fall" than this! Great food, great rides, and fun for the entire family. Gate admission is $10 for adults. Check out our guide story: Everything you need to know about the Dixie Classic Fair.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY