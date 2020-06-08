Bertie County, NC, asks for donations to help residents displaced by Isaias tornado

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. — After a powerful tornado wiped out a mobile home park in Bertie County, North Carolina, many residents were left sifting through the rubble to salvage for their old belongings.
Some people lost everything but the clothes on their backs. Now, Bertie County is asking for donations to help the former residents of Morning Road.
The County is collecting items at the Bertie Early College Gymnasium on Governor's road. Wednesday, they shared a list of needs on the county Facebook page.
You can drop off goods there on weekdays, starting August 6, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Here are some of the things they're looking for:
- Non-perishable foods
- Cleaning supplies (including disinfectant, rubber gloves and trash bags of all sizes)
- Baby essentials
- Bedding and linens (including cots and sleeping bags, towels and wash cloths)
- New or gently used clothing (including packaged men and women's underwear/socks)
- Paper products
- Pet food and supplies
- Hygiene kits (including men and women's razors, shaving cream, soap, shampoo and conditioner, individually packaged toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, hair brushes and combs, denture cleaner and adult diapers)
- Over the counter medicines and bandages (including lip balms, sunscreen and bug spray)