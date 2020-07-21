Avery's neighbors all pitched in to send him to Disneyland, but the park closed due to the coronavirus. Those neighbors put on their own magical parade for him.

EVERETT, Wash. — Five-year-old Everett boy Avery was diagnosed with a rare pancreatic cancer a year and a half ago.

His journey has involved many surgeries with the removal of multiple organs, chemotherapy and radiation, only to find out there are many abdominal tumors that continue to grow and cause extreme pain, according to a GoFundMe page for the child.

The GoFundMe page says Avery has terminal cancer.

His neighbors in the Overlook at Riverfront development in Everett pitched in over $6,000 to send Avery and his family to Disneyland.

The park closed for the coronavirus pandemic, forcing the family to cancel their plans. However, the neighbors that worked to raise the money for them had something else to say about it.

Neighbors got together over the weekend to give Avery the ultimate Disney parade. People dressed up like princes and princesses and Marvel superheroes, parading through the streets and dancing.

Mickey and Minnie even showed up to hold hands with Avery and walk through the streets.

The parade was put on through help of the community, along with several local and national businesses that provided food for everyone.