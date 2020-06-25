Lawn angels come to the rescue for Elon woman in need thanks to the help of police

American Lawn Care was more than happy to help Mae Cousins out and arrived with five workers to help with the job at hand.

ELON, N.C. — Elon resident Mae Cousins is all smiles now thanks to some help from the Elon Police Department and American Lawn Care.

Cousins was in need of some yard work and so she reached out to Sgt. Lovett. Lovett then reached out to the community where he was able to connect Cousins with Scott Sheldon of American Lawn Care out of Burlington.

American Lawn Care was more than happy to help Mae out and arrived with five workers to help with the job at hand.

At the end of the job, the workers identified as Tyler Sheldon, Jacob Turner, Cole Huff, and brothers Adam and Justin Kerr, told Mr. Sheldon that they did not wish to receive pay and were more than happy to help Ms. Cousins with her issue.

Kind people still exist in the world!