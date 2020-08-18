For three years the single mom has been sharing a room and bed with her son at her grandmother’s house.

CONCORD, N.C. — For the very first time, Markeisha Douglas and her 11-year-old son Jonquez unlocked the door to their brand new home in Concord.

“I can’t even describe how I’m feeling right now,” Douglas said.

What the mom of one can say is that it’s a new house she’s always wished she could provide for her family.

Tuesday is a different story as she’s now holding the keys to a new chapter.

Something she earned with hard work, resilience and dedication through Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County.

“We had to do 200 sweat equity hours, financial peace class,” Douglas said.

That’s not even half of the work she completed through Habitat’s program. However, this mom did it all while making ends meet for her family by driving a school bus for Kannapolis City schools and working part-time at a clothing store.

“What you do always come back to you, and I've always been the type of person to help everybody whoever need help I always help so now it’s coming back to me,” Douglas said.

Douglas’ new home also came with a $5,000 down payment thanks to Warrick Dunn Charities.

The former NFL star’s non-profit organization helps single parents across the country achieve their goal of first-time homeownership as part of its “Homes for the Holidays” program.

Markeisha’s home presentation marks the organization's 181st nationwide.

“When you can see someone who is committed to providing and putting her family in a better situation long term, that’s what it’s all about,” Dunn said.

Markeisha’s home also came fully furnished thanks to a $10,000 contribution from Aaron’s.

Groceries and more payment assistance were then made possible from the Carolina Panthers Player Impact Committee.