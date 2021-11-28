Middle College at A&T senior dreams big, aspires to open his very own bakery

17-year-old Jadon Floyd has been baking ever since he was a small child. The aspiring business owner said he’s already excited for graduation next May.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A high school senior at the Middle College at NC A&T is setting the bar high with dreams of one day owning his very own bakery.

17-year-old Jadon Floyd has been baking ever since he was a small child.

“It all started when I was little and started cooking with my Grandma, my mom, my dad, and my family,” Floyd said. “I decided to help bake some cookies, and I’ve fell in love with baking ever since.”

A jack-of-all-trades when it boils down to culinary arts Jadon cooks up everything from pizzas, to chicken wings and even biscuits.

He said he knows his heart is especially in baking.

“My specialty is baking,” Floyd said. “I try to bake at least three times a week.”

He said he’s kickstarted his very own small startup business even now while still in high school and dreams of one day possibly rebranding it and opening his very own brick-and-mortar shop.

“My business is called Floyd’s Fantastic Bakery,” Floyd said. “I bake all of my products myself at home.”

He said he’s self-taught and learns how to pick up on new recipes by watching and utilizing popular cooking shows and recipe apps.

“I learn a lot by just watching other people and trying to apply it to what I do,” Floyd said.

The aspiring business owner said he’s already excited for graduation next May.

He said his top picks for culinary school include the Culinary Institute of America, Johnson & Wales University, and Guilford Technical Community College.

“I would love to wake up and bake desserts and cakes for people, and call that a job, that’s my dream,” he said. “I’m ready to see what comes next.”

Congratulations Jadon!

