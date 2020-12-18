Grinch steals holiday light display donation box, $300 in cash meant for children in hospital

The family shared the video showing a car parking in front of the donation box when someone got out of the car and ripped the box from its post before driving away.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Burlington family looking to spread Christmas cheer is devastated after a money donation box meant to benefit children in the hospital was stolen from their holiday light display.

The owners said a real-life Grinch stole their donation box and $300 in cash.

The family shared the video showing a car parking in front of the donation box when someone got out of the car and ripped the box from its post before driving away.

Now real-life heroes are stepping up to help the family. A local roofing company heard about the incident and agreed to match any donations the light display receives this weekend up to $3,000.

The family said they hope whoever stole the box will do the right thing and return it. They’re now accepting donations through Venmo.