4 ways to donate Halloween candy to a good cause

Did you get to much Halloween candy to enjoy yourself? Donate it to the troops or sick children who are in need of a smile.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you have extra or unwanted candy from your Halloween trick-or-treat haul, don't throw it away. Instead, donate it to charity.

In exchange for the candy you don't plan on eating, Halloween Candy Buy Back will give you healthy items, like toothbrushes. Other organizations that accept candy donations include Operation Gratitude, Operation Shoebox and the Ronald McDonald House.

HALLOWEEN CANDY BUY BACK

Halloween Candy Buy Back's website says events are typically held at local businesses, typically dental offices. The goal is to remove excess candy from kids while supporting the military and local businesses. Click here to find a buyback near you.

OPERATION GRATITUDE

Operation Gratitude's Halloween candy give-back program connects communities with the military, veterans and first responders. The candy is distributed worldwide to deployed troops, local military units, veterans and first responders as a sweet way to say thank you for serving.

OPERATION SHOEBOX

Operation Shoebox donates excess Halloween candy to military troops deployed via care packages. They accept and all kinds of candy throughout the year. The Florida-based organization includes a bag of candy inside every package sent to men and women serving in the military.

RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES

Ronald McDonald House often accepts unopened candy for severely sick children and their families to enjoy. Families who are spending time at the Ronald McDonald House could really use some Halloween fun being delivered to their door.

