WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities is offering free leaf mulch to the public. It's on a first-come, first-served basis on Friday, April 10, and Saturdays, April 11, April 18, April 25 and May 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility, located at 180 Northstar Drive in the Forum 52 Business Park off Forum Parkway in Rural Hall.

There are some rules. All loads must be fully covered before leaving the site. If you do not bring a tarp or cover, your vehicle will not be loaded. Free mulch is only for homeowners in cars and pickup trucks with or without trailers. Large vehicles over one ton will not be allowed to receive mulch under any circumstances.

You can find information here or call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000.

