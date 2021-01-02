Super Bowl LV: How to have the best virtual party

Have some virtual fun and games to celebrate the Big Game!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The excitement for Super Bowl LV is still here, even if we have to celebrate the big game a little differently this year. Maybe you can't have people over, but you can still throw a great party - virtually! Here's how.

Don't miss the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on WFMY News 2, Sunday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Editor's note: For more ways on how to rock game day at home, check out Sean Higgins' video above.

1. Figure out what platform you're going to use.

You can download the House Party app for free. If your friends already have the House Party app, you should be able to find them easily and add them. House Party allows you to invite up to 10 people into your virtual room. You can also invite people via Zoom, but keep in mind, the most basic, free version of Zoom only allows 40-minute video conferences. If you have a friend or family member who has a paid account, which offers longer video conferencing times, see if they can send the invite instead.

2. Fill out prop bet sheets.

Here's a sheet with some fun bets on it. Make sure your guests all get their prop bet sheets in BEFORE the national anthem - whether by email or by texting a photo of their answers. Just set a deadline. It's all fun and games, but if you want to up the ante, loser buys the winner lunch.

3. Make a finger food dish together virtually.

Got an easy recipe everyone can join in on? Send the list of ingredients to your guests and lead the cooking instructions on your virtual party. Check out these favorite recipes from WFMY News 2 team members.

4. Have a chicken wing eating contest.

It's not the Big Game without wings! If your guests are having wings for the night, call on some participants for a wing-eating contest. Who can eat the most wings in 30 seconds or less? If you want, you could even offer a small prize for the winner, like a $10 gift card to a local restaurant.

5. Show off your fan gear!