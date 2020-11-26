Michael Jordan donates $2 million from 'The Last Dance' proceeds to help hungry on Thanksgiving

The money will help Feeding America's member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago.

CHICAGO — NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan donated $2 million in proceeds from "The Last Dance" documentary to help the hungry ahead of Thanksgiving amid the pandemic.

"In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it's more important than ever to pause and give thanks," Jordan said Wednesday in a statement shared by nonprofit Feeding America. "I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from The Last Dance to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America's hungry."

An incredible gift to be thankful for – NBA legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to help our neighbors facing hunger! #TheLastDance



The organization, which says it's the "largest charitable food assistance network," works with 200 food banks and 60,000 food partners across the U.S.

The proceeds came from "The Last Dance" documentary, which chronicled the lead-up to the sixth and final championship run by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.