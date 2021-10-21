My 2 Cents: The heartache of losing a pet

WFMY's Stacey Spivey shares about her loss of her dog, Minnie.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I'm sure many of you can related to this, pets are considered family in my household.

Over the weekend we said goodbye to one of our own, Minnie.

For eleven years she brought us so much joy, snuggles, kisses and a ball to throw for her over and over again.

When my parents became empty nesters, she happily took on the role of being their child.

It's funny because despite my parents telling me multiple times I couldn't get a dog, I surprised them one day in college by bringing home this tiny little furball.

I think my dad didn't speak to me for 20 minutes, but once he held her all was forgiven.

When I got my first job in TV, we decided it was best to let her live with them until I adjusted to adulthood. Soon after she moved into her new home it was obvious the 'grand-dog' was now their dog.

She lived a life of royalty, eating plenty of table food and sleeping in a king-sized bed.

She was so loved and we will miss all five pounds of her so much.

I know many of you know this feeling. Pets truly are gifts. Nothing is better than seeing their bright eyes and wagging tails when you come home. When you lose them, it can be heartbreaking.

It's ok to grieve. It's ok to cry. And it's ok miss your dog, cat or even pet lizard. Because pets are family.