GREENSBORO, N.C. — We really miss sports.

Like, a lot.

But here's a video that made us smile!

The Page High School women's soccer team is still getting reps in, but not with a soccer ball.

The girls made a video of the whole team tossing around a roll of toilet paper. The video shows one player kicking the roll to the next, and so on.

"No days off!!" The team tweeted. "This is what happens when the stores run out of toilet paper so the whole team has to share... #NiceTryCorona."

We love the creativity. Well done, Pirates!

RELATED: Page H.S. principal visits every senior during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: South Mebane Elementary teachers put on a parade for their students

RELATED: Greensboro 9-year-old displays signs with kind words to cheer up neighbors