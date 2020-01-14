GREENSBORO, N.C. — Weeks after suffering serious chemical burns, Shochu the kitten is back on his paws.

Jennifer McCollum took the nine-week-old kitten on Christmas Day suffering from full-body injuries. She speculates the previous owner may have used bleach to try and clean the cat.

"That's what it looked like, but that's pure speculation on my part. I've seen some not great things over the years," she said.

After weeks of bandages and helpful care from Greensboro's Sheets Pet Clinic, Shochu [pronounced Sho-zu] is well on the road to recovery and seems, according to McCollum, in good spirits.

"There were parts of Shochu falling off all over the places, but he's been so playful he wore out one of his play toys through it all," McCollum said.

To help raise money to offset the costs of Shochu's care, Jennifer enlisted one of her friends to help. By auctioning Japanese-themed creations on Facebook, Mayumi Osada raised nearly $2,500 in the last month. Shochu's name is Japanese, roughly translating to 'beer' or a drink similar to sake.

McCollum said Dr. Kim Sheets' laser light therapy has helped the tabby recover faster than expected. Shochu still has a few more weeks of recovery before he's put up for adoption. Even though McCollum formerly was the coordinator of Sheets Pet Clinic's adoption services, she plans to let the clinic handle Shochu's adoption process.

“His healing has been remarkable. Far faster than we expected. The burns covered more than a third of his body.”

Shochu the Kitten Shochu the kitten is recovering from severe chemical burns. Shochu receives laser therapy treatment at S Shochu wearing safety goggles for his laser therapy treatment. Shochu the kitten is recovering from severe chemical burns. Shochu the kitten is recovering from severe chemical burns. Shochu the kitten is recovering from severe chemical burns. Shochu the kitten is recovering from severe chemical burns. Shochu celebrates New Years Eve. Shochu the kitten is recovering from severe chemical burns.

Once Shochu is adopted, she's on to her next furry project.

"Kitten season is around the corner," McCollum laughed, "I'm probably going to adopt another critical care kitten next!"

McCollum has been an advocate on social media for spaying and neutering cats, arguing the fix helps alleviate issues for many who take care of stray animals.

If you would like to donate to help with Shochu's medical expenses, contact Jennifer through her Facebook Page. If you would like to adopt Shochu, visit Sheets Pet Clinic's website.

