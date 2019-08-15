GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Firefighters came to the rescue of a kitten that got stuck underneath the body of a car today.

A woman named Wilma called News 2 and said she wanted to thank those firefighters for helping her. She said she was on her way home from work when she heard a strange noise coming from her car.

RELATED: Cinderella the burned cat gets her fairy tale ending

She pulled over – and discovered it was a kitten stuck between the fuel tank and part of the car!

Kitten Rescued From Underneath Car This little guy went for quite the ride! He got stuck underneath a car! Luckily, Greensboro Firefighters were able to get him out. This little guy went for quite the ride! He got stuck underneath a car! Luckily, Greensboro Firefighters were able to get him out. This little guy went for quite the ride! He got stuck underneath a car! Luckily, Greensboro Firefighters were able to get him out. Firefighter Ned Goertzen ultimately pulled the kitten to safety. Goertzen will be keeping the kitten. The kitten even has a new home -- with New Goertzen, the firefighter who rescued him!

Wilma tried getting help from a few people, but no one could free the little guy.

So she drove to Fire Station 53 on Willow Road, hoping the firefighters there could help her. Luckily, they were able to free the kitten.

Captain David Lewis says the kitten was shaken up, but is doing okay tonight. The firefighters gave him a bath, and he’s even got a new home – with the firefighter who pulled him to safety.

Way to go, Greensboro Firefighters!

RELATED: Kitten Survives Trip Through Washing Machine

RELATED: This Cat Rescue Story and Photos Will Melt Your Heart, Even If You're Not a Cat Person

RELATED: Police Officer Saves Two-Week-Old Baby Who Stopped Breathing At Danville Restaurant