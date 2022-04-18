Is your dog scratching and licking a lot? It could be allergies

Veterinarians say dogs and cats can deal with season allergies just like humans.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — "Pet allergies here are a really big problem," Dr. Kelley Gebhardt, veterinarian with Happy Tails Veterinary Emergency Clinic, said.

If you're suffering from allergies because of high pollen counts, it is very possible your pet is too.

Dr. Gebhardt said dogs who lick their paws a lot, scratch all over, lick their bellies or near their rear ends are probably dealing with allergies. She said for cats, allergies will look like goopy eyes and upper respiratory symptoms.

"You have to think about their comfort and quality of life and if they're scratching at that 4,5,6 level which is pretty frequently, you definitely want to get them checked out," Gebhardt said.

Thankfully, there are a lot of ways to help out your furry friends.



"If they're mild, antihistamines, if they're moderate you can do a bath and some over the counter antihistamines, plus, some of the newer medications to decrease itch and for the more severe ones getting a dermatologist involved is really important," Dr. Gebhardt said.

If you want to give your pet an antihistamine like Zyrtec or Benadryl, Dr. Gebhardt said to make sure to check with your vet about dosage.

She also said omega fatty acid supplements are great for pet allergies as well.

If you take your pet outside, it's a good idea to wipe off their paws and face with wipes or a wet, warm washcloth when they come back inside.

She also recommended giving your pet a bath once a week to keep symptoms mild.

"If your pet has allergies and they have flare ups and they're just not getting better, make sure there's not a secondary, underlying problem like a skin infection," Dr. Gebhardt said.

Often times, an allergy can cause a flare up which can lead to yeast or ear infections as well.