It is time for 'My 2 Cents,' and you’re probably starting to get a little bit stir crazy. You’ve been in the house for days, maybe even weeks now, and you miss your old life.

But I want to challenge you to change your mindset.

The power of positive thinking is absolutely real. It's been proven many times that if you think in a positive manner, you will have positive results. Optimism is powerful!

So let’s put it into practice:

• Instead of, “I have to stay home,” think, “I’m staying home to save lives.”

• Instead of, “I don’t have the freedom to do some of the things I want to do,” think, “I am thankful for everything I can do.”

• Instead of, “I’m out of routine and everything has changed,” think, “Here’s my chance to find a new way to challenge myself.”

Easier said than done, I know. It’s easy to let those negative thoughts creep back in. But guys, this is a fake it till you make it moment. Keep repeating those positive thoughts over and over until you truly believe them.

We’ll all get through this if we keep our heads, and our optimism, up.

That’s 'My 2 Cents.'