Physical benefits of relaxation is better health. Your heart rate lowers, your blood pressure lowers and you're less anxious.

Couldn’t we all use a little more relaxation in our lives? We’ve had a crazy year and one-half with the pandemic stress, lockdown, and social isolation. Therefore, in honor of National Relaxation Day let’s dive into ways to get more relaxation into your life.

Relaxation is calming. The physical benefits include lower blood pressure and heart rate. Emotionally, you’re less uptight, and you’ll tend not to be as reactive to stress.

When you’re incredibly busy, you might think that the only time to relax is when you’re sleeping. But, it’s important to find time throughout the day to relax. Start with short bursts of time.

Find 15 minutes throughout the day to stretch, listen to music, chill on the sofa. You can wake up 15 minutes earlier or later. Make relaxation a priority to reap the benefits.

The biggest clue that you’re relaxed is when your muscles are relaxed, not tensed. When you’re tense, your muscles tend to tense up like your shoulders, which might pull up. You can massage those tight muscles, and you’ll notice that you’ll feel better.