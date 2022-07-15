Siblings return to Triad after resolving immigration forms, ready to help kids' dreams come true

Adrian Martinca and Miriam Martincova had to move back to Canada after calling Guilford County home for years. The siblings are back and ready to help local kids.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's been quite the past year for a pair of siblings – who call Guilford County home.

They're back in the Triad after around 13 months in Canada and Europe.

The brother and sister had lived in the Triad for 14 years and helped local students with technology.

Then last summer, they had to put a pause on their passion when they forgot to renew an immigration form. Now, they're ready to pick up where they left off.

Adrian Martinca founded nonprofit Technology for the Future based in High Point.

But something he and his sister didn't have in their plans was going back to Canada to get their documents straightened out.

Now that the siblings are back in Guilford County, they want to keep making our community a better place.

"Even though things might be tough, I want people to know there's always pathways," Martinca said.

He said the past year has been a tough one for him and his sister.

Their work visas were valid until 2023, but they were about two weeks late to renew their I-94 immigration forms.

"About 13 months ago, we were handling a few very urgent problems for a few schools and we missed the document deadline by about 12 days, and by missing it, we ended up having to go back to Canada and get our visa renewed," Martinca said.

Martinca said he and his sister just got back to North Carolina last week. He said they want to make up for lost time.

"It's only helped me further want to do everything I can to support my home here and bring that same kind of energy and fight for the children in the community as well as the families that live here," Martinca said.

The organization donated 10,000 free laptops to Guilford County Schools when there was a severe device shortage during the pandemic.

While they missed helping the community, the community missed them too.

"Many prayers went up," CEO of Commander Peace Academy, Greg Commander, said. "It took a big hit for me for sure because I look so forward to working with him, and we are doing something so creative. I hope he don't go back."

Martinca said their work visa is good until 2027.