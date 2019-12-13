Help us help our neighbors in need!

The Silber Bells Tour kicks off Monday, December 16th with two stops in Greensboro. Our Chad Silber will be ringing the Salvation Army bell and he'll be collecting donations in red kettles to help the Salvation Army provide services to people who are less fortunate in our community.

RELATED: 'It's pretty disappointing' | Thieves take off with 6 Salvation Army red kettles in Winston-Salem

Here is where you can see Chad and donate:

Monday, Dec 16

1st Greensboro location 11a-3p

Walmart, Cone Blvd

2nd Greensboro location 4p-8p

Walmart, Battleground

Tuesday, Dec 17

Lexington 11a-3p

Walmart

High Point 4p-8p

Hobby Lobby

Wednesday, Dec 18

Burlington 11a-3p

Walmart, Graham Hopedale Rd

Asheboro 4p-8p

Walmart

Thursday, Dec 19

Winston-Salem 11a-3p

Walmart, Peters Creek Parkway

Mt. Airy 4p-8p

Lowe’s Foods

Friday, Dec 20

Mayodan 11a-3p

Walmart

Reidsville 4p-8p

Walmart

RELATED: 91-year-old Greensboro Salvation Army Bell ringer one of a few this holiday season

Last year, the Silber Bells Tour collected more than $4,000 for local chapters of the Salvation Army. The goal is to beat that this year!

READ: See pictures and videos from last year's Silber Bells Tour

You can also donate to the Salvation Army by visiting the the Salvation Army website.

No cash? No worries! You can now pay at the kettle using a mobile app. It's in an effort to attract more donations when shoppers might not have cash or coins to drop in the kettle.

RELATED: No cash for the red kettle? Salvation Army now taking mobile payments

RELATED: 'Silber Bells Tour' Comes To An End Raising Over $4,000 For Salvation Army!