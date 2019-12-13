Help us help our neighbors in need!
The Silber Bells Tour kicks off Monday, December 16th with two stops in Greensboro. Our Chad Silber will be ringing the Salvation Army bell and he'll be collecting donations in red kettles to help the Salvation Army provide services to people who are less fortunate in our community.
Here is where you can see Chad and donate:
Monday, Dec 16
1st Greensboro location 11a-3p
Walmart, Cone Blvd
2nd Greensboro location 4p-8p
Walmart, Battleground
Tuesday, Dec 17
Lexington 11a-3p
Walmart
High Point 4p-8p
Hobby Lobby
Wednesday, Dec 18
Burlington 11a-3p
Walmart, Graham Hopedale Rd
Asheboro 4p-8p
Walmart
Thursday, Dec 19
Winston-Salem 11a-3p
Walmart, Peters Creek Parkway
Mt. Airy 4p-8p
Lowe’s Foods
Friday, Dec 20
Mayodan 11a-3p
Walmart
Reidsville 4p-8p
Walmart
Last year, the Silber Bells Tour collected more than $4,000 for local chapters of the Salvation Army. The goal is to beat that this year!
You can also donate to the Salvation Army by visiting the the Salvation Army website.
No cash? No worries! You can now pay at the kettle using a mobile app. It's in an effort to attract more donations when shoppers might not have cash or coins to drop in the kettle.
