Talking to your children about school pressures

College students face a variety of challenges that may not be apparent to everyone.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina State University has had a crippling number of student deaths this year. Fourteen students have died, of which seven were by suicide. This void is felt by students, parents, and the community, which warrants a closer look to see what can be done to help students who are struggling.

College students face a variety of challenges that may not be apparent to everyone. There's a tendency for some people to think that college isn't real-world responsibility because students are defined by two main characteristics: studying and partying. Additionally, there's a belief that college students aren't working and paying bills. And this isn't factual for many students. In the article in The Conversation, 43% of full-time students and 81% of part-time students work. Many work to help cover living and educational expenses. The competition for internships, co-ops, work/study opportunities, maintaining a certain GPA for financial aid and scholarships, plus parental expectations can be weighing.

Students must not only choose a career path but complete it within four years if they have certain types of financial aid, including contributions from their parents. And we haven't started talking about social life, students' lack of time, and the isolation many feel. And then there's this internal pressure that many college students feel because they know that not every student who wants to attend college can for various reasons. A last thought, if their parents are paying for their college education, students can feel their parents' pressure and stress to graduate on time.

Here are a few suggestions on what parents can do to help their college students. As much as it's a good idea to give your college student some space to adjust to college life and live independently, they still need their parents even when they resist or act like they don't. When you check in with your student, have time to talk or hang out without discussing school. It's important to have expectations that you want your child to choose a promising career, stay on top of schoolwork, and graduate on time. It's also important that the check-ins, conversations, and time spent together are relaxing. If your student doesn't feel like you understand or accept them, they're less likely to turn to you for help. And it can contribute to feelings of isolation and desperation when they feel that no one understands, or they don't have anyone to talk to.

Talking to your college student about any concerns that you might have.

Share your observations or worries with your students and ask if they're open to suggestions. You can start conversations proactively or reactively. You start a conversation with your concerns about what's happening at NC State University. Ask them for their thoughts and perspectives, what they see on their campuses, and how their college addresses this concern. Sometimes, college students aren't sure how to handle problems or situations because they don't have enough experience yet. Problem-solving is one of the most important life skills you can teach your students. Let them know that you love them and care for them. And you're available anytime to talk.